Sue Carol (Snyder) Anderson, 82, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 62 years, and loving daughter Elizabeth Johanna Anderson by her side. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about five years ago. The family decided that they wanted her to be home where they knew she would be the most happy.
Sue was born in Michigan City, Indiana on July 7, 1937. After graduating high school in 1955 she joined the Navy. While stationed in Oakland, California, she had the good fortune of meeting the love of her life and best friend, Richard Anderson, who was born on Dec. 29, 1937 in Springfield, Oregon. Richard was serving as a hospital corpsman. The couple was married on June 28, 1978 in Oakland, California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.