Steven R. Hon April 26, 1979 - Nov. 20, 2019

Steven R. Hon, 40, Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 11:41 p.m. in Community Hospital North, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Private family services will be conducted and entombment will take place in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Serenity Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born April 26, 1979 in La Porte, Indiana.
Surviving are a daughter, Makenzie Hon of Indianapolis, Indiana; son, Brayden Hon of Indianapolis, Indiana; parents, Michael and Barbara Glossinger of Michigan City, Indiana; two brothers, Corey (Tammy) Hon of Michigan City, Indiana and Scot (Alicia) Hon of Terre Haute, Indiana; two nieces, Alexis and Abigail Hon; and a nephew, Dylan Hon.
Steve had worked as a general manager in the restaurant supply industry. He enjoyed watching and playing sports and being with his children. Steve was an avid Notre Dame and Indianapolis Colts fan.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.