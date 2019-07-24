Steven L. Cannon June 18, 1951-July 21, 2019

Steven L. Cannon, 68, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in La Porte.
He was born June 18, 1951, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of the late Forest Cannon and Dorothy M. (Wraley) Cannon.
Steve loved camping, woodworking, crossword puzzles and traveling.
On May 27, 1978 he married Marilyn (Curry) Cannon who survives.
He is also survived by his daughter, Gina Boone; two granddaughters, Ashlee Boone and Abby Boone; brother, Billy Cannon; two sisters, Debbie (Billy) Loop and Mary Jo Corwin.
Steven was preceded in death by his brother, George Cannon and his sister, Diana Cox.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Zigler officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Sign the online guestbook at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com
