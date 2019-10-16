Steven J. Lehman, 36 of La Porte passed away on Oct. 10, 2019.
He was born on June 6, 1983, in La Porte, Indiana, to Larry W. and Sue A. Lehman.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Rosella Prosnikar, Rose Orman, Bobby Joe and Mary Jo Lehman.
Steve was a 2002 graduate of Michigan City High School. He attended Purdue North Central and Indiana University Northwest.
He worked as a Hoosier Helper for the Indiana Department of Transportation and as an Operator for the Michigan City Sanitary District.
Steve was a life long learner. His many interests included car audio system design, auto and motorcycle mechanics, computer building, his latest passion was laser engraving. He enjoyed attending car audio contests, electronic music and art festivals, the outdoors, gardening and caring for his pets.
He is survived by his parents and his sister, Gina M. Lehman. He will be missed by his many Aunts and Uncles, his cousins and his many friends.
A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held at the D.A.V., 2301 Ohio St., Michigan City, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or a charity of your choice.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.