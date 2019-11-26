Steven Andrew Hornyak June 26, 1941 - Nov. 24, 2019

Steven Andrew Hornyak, age 78, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso after a lengthy battle with cancer and other health conditions.
Steve was born on June 26, 1941 in South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine; son: David of Chicago, brother: William of Fredericksburg, Texas; sister: Kathryn of Terre Haute, Indiana and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve graduated from Elston High School in 1959, attended Purdue North Central and received a Bachelor of Music Education from Indiana University School of Music in 1964. Following seven years as a high school band director in Michigan, he managed a touring rock group with Young American Showcase for three years before returning to Michigan City and opening S & H RV Superstore, a recreational vehicle dealership, which he operated for 42 years. Steve also was a talented percussionist and performed with a number of area symphony orchestras and concert bands including La Porte County Symphony, South Shore Orchestra, Windiana Concert Band, Elkhart County Symphony, Elkhart Municipal Band, and Michigan City Municipal Band, also serving as President for 35 years.
Steve was active in community affairs including Rotary Club, serving a term as president, Jaycees, Michigan City Amphitheatre Committee and Unity Foundation. He was a member and former Elder and Deacon of 1st Presbyterian Church. He also was a member of the order of Masons and Terre Haute Hungarian Lodge.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church in the Edith Boyd lounge located at 121 W. 9th, St. Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ericka Parkinson Kilbourne officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
Arrangements are being provided through Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360.
