Steven Allen Dye Nov. 25, 1962 - Sept. 22, 2019

Steven Allen Dye, 56, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 5:40 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in his home with his family and friends by his side after a year-long battle with small cell lung cancer.
He was born Nov. 25, 1962, in Olney, Illinois, to Thomas and RaeEllyn (Williams) Eustace. He spent most of his childhood in Monee, Illinois and then moved to Elkhart, Indiana.
Steven attended Elkhart Central High School where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 34 years, Michelle Kaser. They moved to La Porte, where they raised their two children.
After high school, Steven worked for several years as a millwright at his grandfather’s business, Industrial Maintenance by Ray, Inc., Chicago Heights. He then began his career at Applied Systems, a software company in University Park, Illinois owned by his father’s family. He was involved in the design and construction of the 150,000 square foot building that became the corporate headquarters of the company. After the sale of the company and short retirement, Steven used the knowledge he gained earlier in his career to start businesses of his own in the construction and real estate fields.
On Sept. 20, 1985, in Elkhart, Indiana, he married the love of his life, Michelle Leigh (Kaser) Dye, who preceded him in death Sept. 2, 2018.
Also preceding him in death were his father, Thomas Eustace; mother, RaeEllyn Dye; and step father, Terry Dye.
Surviving are his son, Cody Dye of La Porte; daughter, Cassidy Dye of La Porte; one sister, Erica Eustace of Frankfort, Illinois; four brothers, Douglas (Kim) Dye of Naples, Florida, Bruce (Kenya) Stewart of Phoenix, Arkansas, Michael Eustace of New Lenox, Illinois and Nicholas (Amy) Eustace of Vista, California; mother-in-law, Linda (James) Mann of Naples, Florida; father-in-law, Terry (Cindy) Kaser of Elkhart; and several friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Niche placement will take place following the service at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, Indiana, 46321 in memory of Steven Allen Dye.
