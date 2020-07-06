Stephen Jeffrey Beardslee, 76, Long Beach, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. at Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Oneonta, New York, to Reginald and Emma (Buck) Beardslee and grew up in Pasadena, California. On Jan. 30, 1965, in San Jose, California, he married the love of his life, Barbara Allen Barnes and they spent 55 wonderful years together. Barbara survives along with two daughters, Jennifer Beardslee (Jeff) Crawford of West Des Moines, Iowa and Joanne Beardslee (Ken) Tedesco of Westfield, Indiana; six grandchildren, Gianna Tedesco, Madelyn Grace Tedesco, Emily Crawford, Anna Crawford, Andrew Crawford and Weston Crawford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.