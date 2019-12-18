Stanley F. Yagelski July 7, 1930 - Dec. 14, 2019

Stanley Francis Yagelski passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in Michigan City, Indiana. Stanley was born on July 7, 1930, in a small farmhouse in Burdick, Porter County, Indiana, to the late William and Mary (Tylisz) Yagelski. On Sept. 4, 1954, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Otis, Indiana, he married his sweetheart, Antoinette (Pluta) Yagelski, who preceded him in death. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage.
Stanley had two daughters, Christine (Alan) Daniels of Orland Hills, Illinois, Kathleen Wilson of Franklin, Indiana; two sons, Richard (Susan) Yagelski of Fort Myers, Florida, Kenneth (Laura) Yagelski of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, Matthew (Lori) Daniels, Bethany (Brian) Lubacz, Andrew (Nicolette) Yagelski, Kristen Wilson, Ryan Yagelski, Angela (Karl) Garrett, Lauren (Logan) Wheeler, Chelsie McKittrick, Melanie Yagelski, Jenna (Jordan) Crowe, Courtney (Justin) Elsbury, Anthony Yagelski; seven great-grandchildren, Evan Daniels, Collin Daniels, Dexter Yagelski, Parker Lubacz, Davis Zavala, Rosemary Elsbury, Hudson Lubacz; brother, Theodore "Ted" Yagelski of Michigan City, Indiana; three godchildren, Karen Gutowski, Jayne Karner, Joe Graff; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sylvester Yagelski.
Stanley was drafted into the United States Army Infantry Division, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He was a highly skilled carpenter and a successful farmer for over 60 years. He was a dedicated member of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, American Legion Skwiat Post #451, and the Saint Joseph Young Men's Society. He served for many years on the Porter County Police Merit Board. Stanley enjoyed performing cheerful music with the chemnitzer concertina. He was a founding member and longtime band leader of the Saint Joe Concertina Club and was inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame in 2003.
Stanley dedicated his life to his wife and family. He greatly enjoyed farm life and the outdoors. He was known by many for his hard work, attention to detail, charity, faithfulness, and integrity. Stanley was quick to lend a hand and voluntarily helped many local organizations, families, and people in need, with his time, treasure, and talent. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 and from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. A memorial service conducted by the VFW Post 2536 and the American Legion Skwiat Post #451 will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the funeral chapel, immediately following the St. Joseph Young Men's Society will recite the Rosary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Saint Stanislaus Kostka School, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
