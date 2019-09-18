Shirley Sassaman Sept. 19, 1925 - Sept. 14, 2019

Shirley Sassaman, age 93, of Pottawattomie Park, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Miller’s Health and Rehab in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1925, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Erich and Florence (Knaak) Hirschmann, who preceded her in death. On Nov. 23, 1946, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Dean Sassaman, who survives.
She is also survived by her children: Pam Sassaman of Pottawattomie Park, Indiana and Lynn Sassaman of Mishawaka, Indiana; grandchildren: Jessica (Chris Gibson) Lippincott-Gibson of California and Eric Lippincott of New York, New York, Thomas LaPierre of Granger, Indiana; great-grandchildren: Dolma and Opal Gibson.
Shirley was Past President and longtime member of St. Anthony’s Hospital Guild. She was also a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Service League and Tri-Kappa. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, Indiana 46360 on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 9:30-10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center located at 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, with Father Kevin Huber officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley’s name to Franciscan Health Hospital Guild in Michigan City, Indiana.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
