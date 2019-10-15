Shirley M. Schomacker May 15, 1934 - Oct. 11, 2019

Shirley M. Schomacker, 85, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 7:04 a.m. in Life Care Center of Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. There will be no visitation hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born May 15, 1934, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Al and Christine (Sobecki) Orzech. On Nov. 5, 1952, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Wayne J. Schomacker, who preceded her in death on April 23, 1990. Surviving is her son, Brian Schomacker, Michigan City, Indiana; grandson, Geoff Schomacker of Indianapolis, Indiana; two great-granddaughters, Olive and Hazel Schomacker, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Philip (Patricia) Orzech of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Frances (Donald) Moss of Michigan City, Indiana along with a daughter-in-law, Cindy (Kenneth) Solnoky of New Carlisle, Indiana; She was preceded in death by her granddaughter-in-law, Amy Schomacker
Shirley was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. She received the President Service Award as Literacy Volunteer of America (LVA) and also was a volunteer for the Head Start Program. She worked for many years as a secretary at Excelsior Mfg. and Josam Mfg. both of Michigan City, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to American Lung Association of Indiana, 115 W. Washington St., Suite #1180, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
