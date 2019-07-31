Shirley Lawson Sept. 6, 1930 - July 27, 2019

Shirley Lawson, 88, of Trail Creek, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Aperion The Arbors in Michigan City.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Shirley was born Sept. 6, 1930 in Michigan City.
She married Ray Lawson on May 18, 1957, in Crown Point, Indiana, and he passed away on Dec. 11, 1998.
She was a faithful volunteer at St. Anthony Hospital for many years. Se attended Michigan City Christian Church and loved her pet dogs very much. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
