Shirley J. Ott, age 91, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Addison Pointe in Chesterton, Indiana. Shirley was born May 12, 1929, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Steve and Edna (Westphal) Orlowski who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children: Diane (Tim) Newman and Brenda (Tom) Beckley; grandchildren: Dustin (Elizabeth) Newman, Cory (Janelle) Newman, Danielle Beckley, and Marissa (Christopher) Warfel; great-grandchildren: Molly, Natalie, T. J., Gia and Nic. Shirley is also preceded in death by her first husband: Robert Wenzel in 1993 and her second husband: Jack Ott; brother: Kenneth Orlowski.
