Shirley J. Bunton May 16, 1936 - Aug. 22, 2019

Shirley J. Bunton, 83, formally of Michigan City passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family in Crown Point, Indiana.
Due to her request, there will only be a private memorial and burial. All arrangements will be provided by Root Funeral Home, Michigan City, Indiana.
Shirley was born on May 16, 1936 to Orville and Lena (Eaton) Shipley, in Michigan City, Indiana, who both preceded her in death.
On Aug. 14, 1953 she married Laurel "Sport" Bunton in Michigan City, and they celebrated 56 years together before his death in 2009.
Shirley is survived by four children; Deborah Schroeder, Merrillville, Indiana; Cindy (Ken) Solnoky, New Carlisle, Indiana; Peggy (John) Carmen, Surprise, Arizona; Thomas (Tammy) Bunton, La Porte, Indiana. Five grandchildren; Geoffrey Schomacker, Bradley Gibson, Elizabeth, Andrew and Rachel Bunton, three great-grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephew.
Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Richard Shipley, sister-in-law Mary Shipley, and son-in-law David Schroeder.
She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Michigan City, and a dedicated leader in the Girl Scouts while her daughters were young. Shirley retired from National Foods.
Shirley was passionate with her love for animals, especially cats. Her home was always open to another furry friend, and none were more loved than the next. In addition she had a gift for art, especially in ceramics. She used her ability to create many beautiful pieces to donate to shelters for their fundraisers.
She was a firm fixture in her family, and loved them all deeply. She leaves behind many stories and memories, and with that, will never be forgotten.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, or Independent Cat Society, Westville, Indiana.
The family would like to send along a special thank you to Harbor Light Hospice for their compassion and support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.