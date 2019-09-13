Shirley Ann Bailey Oct. 18, 1965 - Sept. 11, 2019

Shirley Ann Bailey, age 53, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1965. She is survived by her parents: Roy and Darla Joan (Richardson) Bailey.
She is also survived by her brother: Mark (Tiffany) Bailey and sister: Dawn Stroup (Chris Vann); nieces and nephews: Tori, Brandon, Aiden and Addison; dear friends: Terri and Dave, Sean, Jeff and Frank. Shirley was also preceded by her maternal grandparents: Carroll and Dora Richardson and paternal grandparents: Henry and Mary Bailey.
Shirley was a 1984 graduate of Michigan City Rogers High School. She enjoyed socializing and evening dinners with her friends; shopping, decorating for all holidays and making desserts. Shirley mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She never missed a family birthday, and always acknowledged everyone’s birthday, remembering loved ones at the holidays with cards and gift bags.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Services will conclude at the funeral home.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
