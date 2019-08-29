Shelley Kirkland June 13, 1958 - Aug. 27, 2019

Shelley Kirkland, age 61, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her home in Michigan City surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 13, 1958, in Michigan City, to Alvin and Nancy (Hathoot) Gloy who preceded her in death.
Shelley is also survived by her son: Kyle Kirkland; brothers: James (Julie) Gloy, and Kevin Gloy; numerous nieces and nephews and her sister/best friend: Melodie (Timothy) Robinson. She was preceded in death by her son: Branden Kirkland.
Shelley was employed in rehabbing homes in the South Bend area and enjoyed it very much. She was formerly employed at Parco as a cookie packer. She enjoyed NASCAR, baking, bowling, horseshoes and playing softball. Most of all Shelley enjoyed a good bonfire while visiting with her dear family and friends. Shelley was a big fan of AC/DC and she never met a stranger.
Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Shelley may be given to the Michiana Shores Humane Society.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
