Sharon K. Powell (nee Davis), of Arnold, Missouri and longtime resident of Fenton, Missouri, was born Sept. 27, 1941 in Evansville, Indiana to Elton and Marie (nee Floyd) Davis and died Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Big Bend Woods Healthcare Center in Valley Park, Missouri at the age of 78 years two months and five days.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Marie (nee Floyd) Davis, her life partner, James Holley, her brother, Wayne Davis and her sister-in-law, Judy Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, Kara (Jason Smith) Winkler-Smith of Pacific, Missouri and Dana Powell of Arnold, Missouri, five grandchildren, Kirstan Williams, Samantha Hendrickson-May, Ayden Guthrie, Charlie Winkler and Zeke Smith, three great-grandchildren, Ava O’Donnell, Hank May and Amelia May, her sister, Joyce (Charles) Strong of Hanover, Pennsylvania and many other relatives and friends.
Sharon had a wonderful sense of humor and loved her work as a registered nurse. She was a compassionate mentor to many in her professional and personal life. She was a proud mother and grandmother who will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. Funeral service Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary with Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are requested to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, P.O. Box 170662, Boston, MA 02117 or https://netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/
