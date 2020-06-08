Sharon (Gallant) Lowry, age 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, lost her battle with leukemia on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 7, 1959, in Defiance, Ohio, to Robert and Eileen (Bish) Gallant who preceded her in death.
On Feb. 22, 1985 she married Gary Lowry, the love of her life, who survives of Michigan City. Sharon is also survived by sons, Mark (Jen) Anderson, Chris (Erica McLean) Lowry; daughters, Monica Lowry, Jessica (Troy) O’Brien; brother, Richard (Tammy) Gallant; two sisters, Teresa Knotts, Jyll (Joe) Anderson; two granddaughters, Briana Lowry, Scarlett O’Brien; three grandsons, Evan Lowry, Jordan Slavutsky, Ryan Slavutsky; extended grandchildren, Emily, Joseph and Elizabeth Anderson; and Spike. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gallant Jr.; sister, Dena Williamson; granddaughter, Allison Rae O’Brien.
