Sharon Dickey October 7, 1941 - June 18, 2019

Sharon Dickey, 77, of Brandon, Florida, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 8:29 a.m. in her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Killian Knittal officiating. Private entombment will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. - noon, Friday, July 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born October 7, 1941, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the late Louis and Lina (Perham) McDermott. On September 17, 1959, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Tommy Dickey, who survives in Brandon, Florida.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lynette Clouse of Tampa, Florida, and Shannon Dickey of Michigan City, Indiana; three sons, Douglas McDermott of Cleveland, Ohio, Gregory Dickey of Michigan City, Indiana, and Bradley Dickey of Brandon, Florida; four grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail, Jack and Julia; and two great-grandchildren, Libby and Adam.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Mead, Phyllis Siebert and Patricia Phillips; and two brothers, Floyd McDermott and Louis McDermott, Jr.
Sharon had worked as a human resource manager at J.C. Penney in Michigan City, Indiana; and as a human resource manager at Lowe’s in Michigan City, Indiana, and Brandon, Florida.
Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 411 W. 11th St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
