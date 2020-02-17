Sharon Ann Roark (nee Trembicki) 73, of Michigan City and formerly Portage, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at VNA of NWI Hospice Center on Feb. 15, 2020.
She was born July 3, 1946 to Joseph and Jayne Trembicki who preceded her in death. She was married on Aug. 20, 1966 to Roger D. Roark who survives along with their son: Brian (Katrina) Roark of New Buffalo, Michigan and daughter: Karen (James) Hrivnak of Olathe, Kansas.
