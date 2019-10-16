Shannan Christine Fogus Russell June 26, 1984 - Oct. 11, 2019

Shannan Christine Fogus Russell, 35, of Monticello passed away tragically and unexpectedly at 9:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in her home.
She was born June 26, 1984, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Jimmie Ray Fogus Sr. and Debra Bernice (Landis) Fogus.
Shannan graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Surgical Technology from Ivy Tech Community College, Michigan City. She was a surgical tech for 15 years, working at St. Anthony Hospital, Michigan City and IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. Shannan went on and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in nursing from Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette. She also helped operate Boat WorX of Monticello. Shannan was very involved with her children; she was a very proud mother. She will be dearly missed and now she will rejoin her father in heaven.
Surviving are her mother, Debra (Jim Mondich) Fogus of Michigan City; four children, Shane, Seth, Sydnee and Sharlotte Russell, all of Monticello; stepdaughter, Tiffany Russell of Monticello; godson, Austin Coburn; eight siblings, Jimmie Ray (Rachel) Fogus Jr. of St. Augustine, Florida, Jeffrey Michael (Claudia) Fogus of Merrillville, Indiana, Sandra Kae (Mike) Janowski of Michigan City, Stacie Dawn (Jonathan) Steinman of Michigan City, Stefanee Robyn (Jared) Cook of Michigan City, Adam Shane Fogus of Michigan City, Samantha Lyn Fogus of Michigan City and Kimberly Joy Lovekin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding her in death was her father.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions will be directed to the family to help with the care of Shannan’s children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.