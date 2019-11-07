Scott Joseph Crane, 57 of Hanna, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
He was born Oct. 3, 1962, in Valparaiso, to Carl and Charlotte (Brocksmith) Crane. Scott graduated from South Central High School and made his career as a Plasterer for the Plasters Union at various companies throughout Northwest Indiana. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Wanatah, and enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends, and solving puzzles. Scott was a loving son, brother and uncle, who will be deeply missed.
Scott is survived by his mother, Charlotte Crane of Hanna; sister, Colette (Richard) Hawkins of Hanna; nieces: Kathryn and Rebecca Hawkins; and great-nephew, Tucker. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Per Scott’s request, following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, no services will be held. Wanatah Funeral Chapel handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.