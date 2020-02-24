Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch..
Scott D. Enos, 56, Westville, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 8:16 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Dr. Ericka Parkinson Kilbourne officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until time service Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
