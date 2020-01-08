Sarah Jane (Gangwer) Hopper June 18, 1928 - Jan. 7, 2020

Sarah Jane (Gangwer) Hopper, age 91, of Mishawaka passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Bell Tower Health and Rehab Center, Granger.
Sarah was born in La Porte, Indiana, on June 18, 1928, to Arthur William and Helen (Kallies) Gangwer.
Surviving are her beloved children, Patricia Ann Griffin of South Bend and Gaile L. Hopper of Odessa, Texas; four grandchildren, Daniel LaMar Hopper, Jennifer Sue (Hopper) Jones, Robert Dale Griffin and James Raymond Griffin; five great-grandchildren, Derrick James Griffin, Brittney Nicole Griffin, Ashley Jones, Christopher Jones and Matthew Aaron Griffin; and three great-great-grandchildren, Clark, Elijah and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Fred Allen Hopper; sisters, Doris Suita and Virginia Kuhn; brother, Warren C. Stone; and granddaughter, Susan Jane Hopper.
Sarah graduated from La Porte High School in 1946 and was a self-employed housekeeper. She was a member and also the custodian of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Granger. Sarah enjoyed gardening, but more importantly, her family and church friends.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Patton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16791 Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530.
