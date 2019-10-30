Sarah Bleicher, 91, of Indianapolis (formerly of La Porte) died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1927 in Francesville. She grew up in Winamac and spent most of her life in La Porte. Sarah was the proud wife of a WWII veteran and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary. She was retired from Howmet factory. Sarah enjoyed volunteering at the local senior center and serving meals on wheels. She loved her dachshund, Pepper. Sarah devoted her life to her husband and children. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren. Sarah will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by two sons, Arthur E. "Jake" (Connie) Bleicher Jr. and James P. "Jim" Bleicher; five grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Irene Margaret Hackett Nightengale; her husband, Arthur E. Bleicher Sr.; her daughter, Nancy; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; and five siblings.
Visitation noon-2 p.m. EDT Saturday at Frain Mortuary in Winamac followed by services at 2 p.m. EDT. Burial at Winamac Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to La Porte Senior Center or VFW Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary, 305 E. Main St., Winamac, IN 46996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.