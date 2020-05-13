Samuel Kent Mannen passed away on May 4, 2020 at 12:50 a.m. at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, Florida. He passed due to complications with COPD and heart disease.
Sam was born May 18, 1939 to Evelyn (Harmon) Rheinholtz and Orville Mannen.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 3:23 am
