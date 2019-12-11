Sally Loza, 73, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family, Dec. 10, 2019, at Golden Living Nursing Home in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1946, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Kenneth and Edna (Hinchman) Richardson.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Porte, Indiana. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and watching a good movie.
Sally had a master’s degree in nursing. She worked at Pine Lake Hospital and La Porte Hospital. She was also a DON at Canterbury Place in Valparaiso. Additionally, she worked in Home Health Care, which she retired from 20 years ago.
She is survived by her husband, Francisco Loza of La Porte, Indiana, whom she married Jan. 28, 1983; two daughters Kimberlie (Fred) Wright Lucas of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Frances Wright of La Porte, Indiana; two sons, Trinidad (Lisa Jones) Loza of Roanoke, Indiana, and Marcos (Tiffany Norris) Loza of La Porte, Indiana; sister, Virginia (Dennis) Richardson Friant; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Edna (Hinchman) Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth (Joyce Cowgill) Richardson; daughter, Jennie Wright Cecil; and two nephews, Gordon Friant and James Friant Sr.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana, where a Parish Rosary will be held at 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St Joseph Catholic Church with Reverend Bill O’Toole officiating. Family and friends may gather from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday in the funeral home prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 109 C. Street, La Porte, IN 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.