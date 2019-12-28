Mrs. Sally Anne (Aunt Sassy) Kremke, 83, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 at home with her family and friends present.
Sally was born on Oct. 3, 1936 to Timothy Sargent and Helen Summers Sargent, in Harrison, Michigan. During her childhood she spent some time in the Philippines where her father was stationed and then later attended high school at Horace Mann in Gary, Indiana. After high school she attended Saint Mary Mercy Hospital in Gary, Indiana and graduated as a registered nurse.
After graduation she spent the first part of her medical career taking care of patients in physician offices and then nursing homes. After a distinguished career of patient care she decided to defend patients by becoming a nursing home surveyor with the state of Indiana for the last 10 years of her career.
Sally met the love of her life and future husband of 61 years after being introduced to Howard (Jim) through her mother. Sally met Jim in April of 1958 and they married on Sept. 12, 1958, going on to have two children Helen and Matthew.
After retiring Sally and Jim spent five years traveling the country with their dogs and camping wherever they felt they needed to go. Typically, they would end up in Hatch, New Mexico.
Sally is survived by her husband Howard (Jim) Kremke, daughter Helen Kremke, son Matthew Kremke, daughter-in-law Meghan Kremke, and her two precious granddaughters Grace and Claire Kremke. Sally lived her life on her terms and left exactly the way she wanted to. She was able to say goodbye to all of her immediate and extended family to let them know she loved them and that everything will be OK.
Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.