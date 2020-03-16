Ryan Charles Goethals, 37, of Elkhart, Indiana, formerly of La Porte passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Ryan was born on July 20, 1982 to Charles F. Goethals and Kim M. Rollins. He enjoyed and appreciated gardening, his cats, music and drawing.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Kim M. Goethals of La Porte; his father, Charles F. (Brenda) Goethals of Elkhart; a brother, Jakob (Shana) Goethals of Sevierville, Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Richard and Sue Rollins of La Porte; paternal grandfather, Robert Goethals of La Porte; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Alice Goethals.
