Ruthe Tobias, age 88, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana.
Daughter of Ella and Charlie Davis (z”l), Ruthe was born in Michigan City at St. Anthony’s Hospital, but grew up in Chicago.
Survived by her sister, Marilyn Ziff, Northbrook, Illinois; and her three children, Scott Tobias (Deb), Shawnee, Kansas; Barb Tobias Chappell (Jim), Los Gatos, California; and Gail Tobias, Crown Point, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Aaron Tobias, Kansas City, Missouri and Matthew Tobias (Azia), of North Kansas City, Missouri; Becky Chappell Harris (Andrew), Washington, D.C.; and Jacob Chappell, Sunnyvale, California; step-grandchild, Leigh Manson; step-great-grandchild, Linnea Brown, both of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Ruthe attended the University of Wisconsin and the University of Miami, and worked as a secretary first at the Anti-Defamation League in Miami then at Panelit in Chicago prior to her marriage to Howard Tobias (z”l), to whom she was married for 65 years prior to his death, almost exactly one year ago.
Ruthe was an active member of Sinai Temple, where she volunteered in the Sisterhood. Many posters, programs and “Uniongrams” bear the mark of her artistic talents. She also served as co-chair of the temple gift shop and taught first grade in the Sunday school for 10 years.
Ruthe worked various part-time jobs while her children were small, serving as a substitute teacher in the local elementary schools and as a tax preparer. She later worked for Jaymar Ruby, where she helped computerize the allocations department, retiring after a tenure of 23 years.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Sinai Temple, 2800 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rabbi Reni Dickman officiating. Burial will follow at Sinai Temple Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sinai Temple or to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Arrangements entrusted to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
