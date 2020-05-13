Ruth V. Marx, 92, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away at Buchanan Meadows, in Buchanan, Michigan, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Ruth was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 24, 1928, to the late Paul and Valasta (Bilek) Linhart. She was a 1946 graduate of New Buffalo High School. On Jan. 1, 1946 she married William Marx and remained married to him for 40 years up until his death in 1984. William was a former Mayor of New Buffalo and was City Manager of New Buffalo from 1974-1984. Amongst Ruth’s places of work was Turnbuckles, the New Buffalo High School cafeteria, BJ’s Cleaning Service and Buffalo Drugs. Ruth was also a staunch New Buffalo Athletic Booster member.
