Ruth Kreighbaum Sept. 11, 1931 - Sept.18, 2019

Ruth Kreighbaum, 88, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 5:05 p.m. in her home.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the D.A.V. Chapter #23, 2301 Ohio St., Michigan City, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born Sept. 11, 1931 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Louis and Sophie (Yakowicz) Groach. On Dec. 27, 1952 in Michigan City, Indiana she married Arthur"Artie" Kreighbaum who preceded her on Nov. 10, 2007.
Surviving are daughter, Karen Kreighbaum, sons, Steve (Leslye) Kreighbaum, Mark (Tammy) Kreighbaum, Alan (Julie) Kreighbaum all of Michigan City, Indiana and Kent (Patty) Kreighbaum Sr. of Westville, Indiana; grandchildren, Jason, Brad, Kent, Jr., Danny, Tyler, Lindsay, Sara, Scott and Anna along with great-grandchildren, Andrew, Owen, Savannah and Hank.
Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers and especially fishing. She was a member of the Hoosier Coho Club, Michigan City Izaak Walton League and the Moose Lodge Family Center 980. She was a registered nurse retiring after 44 years working at the Doctors Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Walters Clinic and the Indiana State Prison.
Contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 or to the National Wild Turkey Federation Artie Kreighbaum Memorial Jake Hunt % 55391 Forest Cove Court, New Carlisle, IN 46552-8227.
