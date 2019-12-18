Ruth A. Lingle April 13, 1931 - Dec. 14, 2019

Ruth A. Lingle, age 88, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Miller’s Merry Manor in La Porte, Indiana. She was born April 13, 1931, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Edwin and Sadie (Pufahl) Drestke who preceded her in death.
Ruth is survived by her children: Richard (Jan) Lingle, Glenn (Debbie) Lingle, Sarah (Jeff) Foltz and Betty (Steven) Bishop; 10 grandchildren, 16 great and one great-great-grandson.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband of 33 years: Don; daughter: Susan Lingle, infant son: Dale Lingle and sister: Amy.
Ruth was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She managed Simeon Square where she made many friends. She and her husband were former owners of City Manor Motel in Michigan City from 1976 to 1985. Ruth loved to travel and loved to be called “Grandma”.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring, Michigan City, IN 46360 with Pastor David Solum officiating. Burial will follow in Warren Township Cemetery, 1475 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL 60031.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ruth may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Michigan City, Indiana.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
