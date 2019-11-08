Russell J. Bohn Sept. 25, 1927 - Nov. 5, 2019

Russell J. Bohn, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Franciscan Health Michigan City after a very brief illness.
Russell was born on Sept. 25, 1927 in Havelock, Iowa, to Merle and Elsie (Smith) Bohn.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce; children, Lee (Mary) Bohn of Bethel, Vermont and Lynn (Jim) Maritch of Portland, Oregon; granddaughter, Emily (C.R.) Moultry; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Aria Moultry; siblings, Shirley Mann of Spirit Lake, Iowa and Karen Powell of Chester, New Jersey; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kris Bohn; sister, Marcille Blair; and brother, Arlo Bohn.
Russell graduated form Spirit Lake High School in Spirit Lake, Iowa in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army within the Finance Department of Air Corps. In 1951, he graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He retired after 36 years as a mechanical engineer. Russell was also a registered professional engineer in the state of Indiana and held a license as an Indiana Real Estate broker. He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City where he was an ordained Elder, Michigan City Exchange Club, MC Senior Center, 76'ers Golf League, Elks #432, American Legion Post #451, and Meals on Wheels. He served on the board of directors for the La Porte County Council on Aging, on the advisory board of the La Porte County Solid Waste District and on the board of the Flying Carpet Travelogue.
He loved playing pool, working puzzles, and collecting hats from his and Joyce's travels around the world but his real passion was playing golf. He has gone to play golf in heaven and hopes his score improves. Russell was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was happily married to his best friend, Joyce, for 68 years. Russell will be remembered as a kind and thoughtful person with a sense of humor. He was a positive asset where ever he went. He always provided good and moral leadership at home, church and his civic activities. Michigan City is a better place because he was there. He will be missed by many friends and family.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A private family service will be scheduled at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City, 121 W. 9th St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
