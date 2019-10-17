Russell "Al" VanBlaircom June 9, 1941 - Oct. 15, 2019

Russell "Al" VanBlaircom, 78, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in his home.
Private family services will take place with the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana handling arrangements.
He was born June 9, 1941, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Floyd and Marie VanBlaircom. On Feb. 2, 1984, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Doris A. Peterson who survives along with a son, Mace (Amey) VanBlaircom of Valparaiso, Indiana; brother, Walter "Irv" VanBlaircom of River Falls, Wisconsin; He was preceded in death by brother, Duane VanBlaircom and a sister, Charlene Watson.
Al graduated in 1959 from Portage High School, Portage, Indiana. He retired after 31 years as a lineman for NIPSCO. He was an avid model railroad enthusiast and was a member of the Caddyshackers golf league. Was a friend of Bill W for 31 years and his favorite saying was "Life is too important to be taken seriously".
Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
