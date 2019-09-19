Roy Lynn Britney Dec. 26, 1967 - Sept. 11, 2019

Roy Lynn Britney was born Dec. 26, 1967, to the late Roy and Sarah Britney in Newport, Arkansas. He departed this life way too early and unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2019.
Education and growing as an individual led many of Roy’s passions and accomplishments. Roy attended McCrory Elementary School in McCrory, Arkansas until the family moved to Michigan City, Indiana in 1976. He then attended Michigan City Area Schools where he was known for being an outstanding student and athlete excelling in both the 110m hurdles and the 400m hurdles.
After graduating from Elston High School in 1986, Roy earned a full track scholarship to Western Michigan University and served his country as a reservist for the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor's in Engineering that started his 22-year career with Stryker Instruments and Medical Divisions. Roy touched many people during his time in Kalamazoo and decided to make it his home. Roy’s friends and family had various nicknames for him; Royal (“Roy L”), Lynn, Uncle, Papa, Brit and Hootie.
Roy was an avid Bears fan and had season tickets for several years. Continuously active, Roy organized many events and travel adventures with friends and family. He was an outdoorsman, a teacher, and a leader. Food was a passion that Roy shared with everyone. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his most precious memories, his daughter Sheridan Britney, son Roy Britney and his fiancé Stephanie Vandenbosch, all of Kalamazoo; brother, Terry L. Britney of Michigan City; sisters, Deborah (Brett) Kelley and Lori (Rodney) Washington both of Michigan City, Cassandra Britney and Joann Britney both of Searcy, Arkansas and a host of other family and friends.
Roy will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Minister James Stewart to officiate. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors. Viewing will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
