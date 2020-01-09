Roy Bailey Aug. 8, 1942 - Jan. 5, 2020

Roy Bailey, age 77, of Chesterton, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his home in Chesterton.
He was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Pineville, Kentucky, to Henry and Mary (Brummett) Bailey who preceded him in death. He was married on Aug. 6, 1966, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Darla “Joan” (Richardson) who survives in Chesterton.
Roy is also survived by children: Dawn (Chris Vann) Stroup and Mark (Tiffany) Bailey; grandchildren: Tori (Kam) El Kanouni, Brandon Stroup, Aiden and Addison Bailey. Roy was also preceded by daughter: Shirley Bailey; brother: Payton and sisters: Virgie, Sally, Dorothy, Idalee, Lola Bea, Pauline, Fannie, Geraldine.
Roy proudly served in the National Guard. He was a volunteer firefighter for Pine Township for many years and a member of the American Legion. In 2004 he retired from Sullair Corp. with 39 years of service.
A good day for Roy was an early start with Joan, headed to garage sales. He loved how the time flew by, having so much fun.
A great day was riding the golf cart with the grandkids, usually one on his lap, or as they got older, driving him around. It would also include watching football with his son and having an omelette to cheer the Colts to a win.
A perfect day was on the lake with his best buddy and trolling man, Harold (Yogi) and as many family members as the boat would hold, a big fish-fry for everyone and a rum and coke for the cook.
He was dearly loved, full of life and will always be in our hearts.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Pickens of Full Gospel House of Prayer. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
