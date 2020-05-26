Roy Allen Cantrell, 72, of Wellston, Michigan, formerly of La Porte, Indiana, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
Roy was born on Feb. 3, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, and was the son of Eugene Daisy and the late Beatrice (Cantrell Daisy). He was a graduate of Walker High School in Chicago and then served in the United States Army. He married Claudette Kay (Good) Fritts on March 2, 2007 in La Porte, Indiana.
