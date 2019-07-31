Roslyn E. Fisher Aug. 2, 1935 - July 21, 2019

Roslyn E. Fisher was called home by the Lord on July 21, 2019.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. Friday followed by her Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at New Hope Church. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Cemetery.
