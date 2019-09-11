Rosemary A. DeWolf July 2, 1927 - Sept. 9, 2019

Rosemary A. DeWolf, 92, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Rosemary was born July 2, 1927, in La Porte, to Leo and Elizabeth (Wagner) Minich.
On Sept. 29, 1951, in La Porte, Indiana, Rosemary married William E. DeWolf who preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2012.
Rosemary was employed as Deputy Clerk Treasurer for the city of La Porte Clerk Treasurer’s office. She graduated in 1945 from Kingsbury High School and the former Reese School of Business. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of Ladies Circle.
Rosemary cherished time spent with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Rosemary leaves behind two sons, Christopher M. (Bonnie) DeWolf and James W. DeWolf both of La Porte, Indiana; grandchildren, Angela (Samuel) King and Annette (Chase) Schletzer; four great-grandchildren, William John, Florence, Branch and Dawson; a sister, Sister Helen Minich of St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka; and a brother, Thomas Minich of La Porte. She was preceded by her parents; husband William; and siblings, Mary and Virginia Biegel, Helen Wandell, Leonard, Richard, Robert and Andrew Minich.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:15 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church in La Porte. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Rev. Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1110 Monroe St., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1110 Monroe St., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
