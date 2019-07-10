Rosemarie Keller March 30, 1950 - July 4, 2019

Rosemarie Keller, 69, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Rosemarie was born on March 30, 1950, in Oak Park, Illinois, to the late Alexander P. and Estelle (Klaput) Kata. On July 27, 1972, she married Kenneth A. Keller, who survives.
Rosemarie is also survived by her daughter, Kristen Alexandra (Aaron) Grove of North Liberty, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Kaytee, Wyatt, Grace, Mari "Elle" and Levi.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Kata.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. EST on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201. S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, Indiana . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. CST in St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012N CR-600E, Rolling Prairie, Indiana on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Rosemarie's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
