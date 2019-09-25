Rose Mary Pullin Feb. 5, 1933 - Sept. 23, 2019

Rose Mary Pullin (nee Holmes) age 86, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in New Carlisle, Indiana.
Rose Mary was born on Feb. 5, 1933, in Athens, Alabama, to Roy Osborne and Rose Virginia Holmes (nee Haney). She was originally married to William (Bill) Poling and then later married William (Sam) Pullin. Both prior spouses are now deceased.
Rose Mary is survived by one son: Ron Poling (Helen) residing in Michigan City, Indiana, and one daughter: Cassandra Pullin-Fruit (Rick) residing in Cape Coral, Florida. She is also survived by two sisters: Jane (Robert) Holmes Heeg of Michigan City, Indiana and Wanda Tribble Davis of Toney, Alabama; and two brothers Spencer Holmes of Athens, Alabama and William Roy Holmes of Sheffield, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Roy and Rose Holmes), two brothers (Jimmie Holmes, Wilson Holmes), and two sisters (Lillian Graham, Imogene Holmes Forsythe).
During her working career, Rose Mary was an employee at Gateway Industries, American Home Foods, Red Oaks Nursing Facility, and La Porte Hospital. At home, she was an avid gardener and truly enjoyed working in her yard. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to others — whenever needed. She will be dearly missed.
Family and friends may gather for visitation at Root Funeral Home (312 E 7th St., Michigan City, Indiana) on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 9-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at Root Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private burial shall then follow at Greenwood Cemetery (153 Tilden Ave., Michigan City, Indiana).
