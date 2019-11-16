Rose G. Philbrook Jan. 12, 1928 - Nov. 10, 2019

Rose G. Philbrook, 91, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side.
Rose was born in Thurston, Ohio, on Jan. 12, 1928, to Vernon and Haroldine (Parrish) Hart.
On Aug. 19, 1949 in Canal Winchester, Ohio, Rose married Seth Sydney Philbrook who survives. Also surviving are her beloved children, Pamela (Robert) Shultz of Elkhart, Janice (Eric) Yandt of La Porte, David (Helen) Philbrook of Raleigh, North Carolina, and John (Melissa) Philbrook of Crown Point; 10 grandchildren, Andrew Yandt of La Porte, Kathryn (Matthew) Dermody of Fort Collins, Colorado, Christopher Shultz of Elkhart, Megan (Jesse) Lester of Goshen, Jessica Philbrook of San Francisco, California, Jennifer Philbrook of Charlotte, North Carolina, Parker Philbrook of Crown Point, and Lara Rose, Lily Ana, and Michael Philbrook all of Raleigh, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Jack Dermody and Morgan and Reagan Lester; Rose's brother, Dr. Terrance (Nancy) Hart of Longboat Key, Florida; Rose's sister-in-law, Ila Hart of Canal Winchester, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Hart; sister, Patricia Tennermann; and brother-in-law, Herb Tennermann.
Rose was a Registered Nurse and graduated from White Cross School of Nursing, now Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was a civic leader and volunteered as both a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader. Rose enjoyed being a Red Cross blood pressure screener and working at the Blood Bank. She was one of the first drivers for Meals on Wheels in La Porte. Rose was the first woman on the La Porte Hospital Foundation Board. She was active in the La Porte Hospital Medical Society, where she assisted with fundraising and sending medication to third world countries. Rose worked on medical and hospice fundraisers. She and Syd were honored with a Lifetime Membership in the La Porte Hospital Foundation for all their work and support.
Rose served as property manager for the Professional Building on State St. in La Porte. She was a long time member of La Porte First United Methodist Church where she helped remodel the church Ladies' Parlor, the new kitchen and ADA accommodations, as well as serving on the church's funeral committee. Rose was a member of Tri Kappa, as an active and associate member, La Porte Women's Literary Society, and Questers. Rose was active in a local poetry club, a 50 year strong bridge club and previously enjoyed a Needle Point Club that was originally started by Fran Rumely. She and Syd enjoyed many years of fun and friendship in a dancing club, wintering in Jupiter, Florida and summers at Pine Lake.
Rose's greatest joy was being with her family and friends and helping others. Rose and Syd recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Her family was her crown.
The Philbrook family would like to thank all of the loving caregivers who cared for and brought comfort to Rose and her family. Their exceptional love and care made it possible for Rose to stay in her cherished home.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at La Porte First United Methodist Church with Pastors Evan Lash and Bob Vale officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. (CST) on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10-11 a.m. (CST), the time of service on Monday at the church.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlerfuneralhome.com.
