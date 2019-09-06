Rose Ann Price April 4, 1944 - Sept. 3, 2019

Rose Ann Price, 75, of Michigan City passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Country Manor Care Center in Bridgman, Michigan.
A viewing will be held on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Cremation will follow viewing.
Rose was born April 4, 1944, in Michigan City, to the late Raymond J. "Mickey" and Rose Marie McPherson. Also preceding her in death is her step-mother, Anna Mae McPherson.
She married Don Price who is preceding her in death.
Surviving are two daughters: Mary Elizabeth (John) Haney and Christine Joyce Russell; three grandchildren, Lisalynn Haney, Autumn Rose Marie Haney, and Austin Ray Russell; two great-grandchildren, Jay Daiz and Zane Daiz; two sisters, Louise Meyers and Judy (Richard) Buczkowski; one brother, Ronnie (Connie) Chasteen and many step-children, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rose was a retired bartender from the American Legion Post.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.