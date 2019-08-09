Rose A. Dougherty, 85, of Michigan City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Franciscan Saint Anthony Health Center in Michigan City.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. EST at Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Rose was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Lafayette, Indiana, to the late Mr. and Mrs. John P. Dougherty.
Surviving is one sister Jenny Gorman of Jones, Oklahoma; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Helen.
She was a retired housekeeper for the hotel industry.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
