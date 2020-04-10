Rosalie L. Mallon, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 3:50 a.m. in Life Care Center of Michigan City.
Private family services will be conducted. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born March 16, 1928, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Lewis and Rosa (Conaway) Reed. On Aug. 18, 1951, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Donald Mallon who preceded her on Oct. 4, 2010.
Surviving are two daughters, Katherine (Shawn) Dominoski of Michigan City, Indiana and Susan (Richard) Yagelski of Estero Beach, Florida; son, Mark Mallon of Michigan City, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jennifer Locklear, Brian Claeys, Andrew Yagelski, Ryan Yagelski and Melanie Yagelski; five great-grandchildren, Dexter, Cambryn, Dean, Chloe and Reed; sister, Gwen Dominy of Raleigh, North Carolina; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Rosalie was a graduate of Indiana University was a former member of the Delta Wives. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the American Heart Association, 6100 W. 96th St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
