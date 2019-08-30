Ronald M. Granzo, 78, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Aperion Care Arbors, Michigan City.
He was born May 12, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur and Estell (Pickford) Granzo.
Ronald was a truck driver for Sprague Devise, Michigan City, for 13 years. He formerly owned and operated a truck driving business, his dog training business, Canine Protectors, and his riding stables, Michiana Riding Stables, Michigan City/Michiana Shores.
On Oct. 30, 1959, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Judith R. (Machacek) Granzo, who preceded him in death Sept. 12, 2018.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Dawn Rose Granzo; twin brother, Donald Granzo; and brother, Larry Granzo.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra Lee Granzo of South Bend and Diane Marie Croghan-Novak of Vancouver, Washington; one son, Chuck Richie of Saulk City, Wisconsin; and one grandson, Trevor “TC” Carl Novak.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. St. Rd. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350 in memory of Ronald M. Granzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.