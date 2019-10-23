Ronald Joseph Barzoni Sr. July 5, 1938 - Oct. 17, 2019

Ronald Joseph Barzoni Sr. departed this life on Oct. 17, 2019 at Franciscan Health.

A memorial prayer service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 4 p.m., at the Washington Park of Michigan City, Indiana.