Ronald C. "Ron" VanDePutte Aug. 3, 1964 - Aug. 20, 2019

Ronald C. “Ron” VanDePutte, 55, of Hamlet, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Ron was born Aug. 3, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana, to Walter and Emma (Kilburn) VanDePutte.
On July 4, 2003, Ronald married Cindy S. Schieber who survives. He is also survived by stepchildren, Nicole Hahaj of Kingsford Heights, Indiana, A.J. Hahaj of South Bend, Indiana and Brandon (Jess) Hahaj of Athol, Idaho; brothers, Don (Maureen) VanDePutte of Temperance, Michigan and Ken (Jan) VanDePutte of Culver, Indiana; and an uncle, William Kilburn of Walkerton, Indiana.
Ron was a Journeyman Glazer in the DC91 Union. He was a member of the Fish Lake American Legion Post 400 where he served as First Vice Commander, the Forty and Eight Society and served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at 11 a.m. CST Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Burr Oak Cemetery, Culver, Indiana. Military Honors will be held at 6 p.m. CST Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Fish Lake American Legion Post 400, 302 Lakeside Drive, Walkerton, Indiana, followed by a celebration of Ron’s life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate, Dept. 77-3968, Chicago, Illinois 60678-3968.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
