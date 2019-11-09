Ronald Allen White Dec. 23, 1946 - Nov. 2, 2019

Ronald Allen White, 72, formerly of La Porte and currently of Indianapolis, Indiana and Naples, Florida, passed away at home with his family on Nov. 2, 2019. He was born in La Porte, Indiana on Dec. 23, 1946 to Willis and Beatrice (Wilcox) White. He was the youngest of seven children; Gerald (Arvilla), Richard, Larry (Dorothy) and Anita Philips. Preceded in death by his sister Carrol Wiggins and brother Darcey (LuAnn).
Ron graduated from New Prairie High School and from Ball State University with a Master’s in Education. Ron first taught and coached at New Prairie, and then for the La Porte Community School Corporation for 35 years.
Ron was a member of the La Porte Elks as well as Theta Xi Fraternity. He was also a past President of the La Porte County Homebuilder’s Association. Ron was an avid golfer, woodworker, artist and home builder.
Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years Linda (Rosenau), daughters Kember (Chris) Martin of Indianapolis, Indiana, Tera (Sameer) Varde of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Lindsey (Beau) Kerley of Georgetown, Indiana and son Brandon (Lyla) White of Brooktondale, New York. He also has seven grandchildren; Kaelin and Garrett Martin, Rosemary White, Taj and Tre Varde, and Finn and Shealee Kerley.
Ron’s sparkling blue eyes and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. His love of family and playing card games knew no bounds.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 1 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home at 5141 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46227.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Dementia Society of America @ dementiasociety.org
