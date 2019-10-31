Roman F. Dickt Jr. Sept. 25, 1951 - Oct. 24, 2019

Roman F. Dickt Jr., 68, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in his home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1951, in La Porte, Indiana, to Roman F. Dickt Sr. and Frankie Gene (Johnson) Clanton.
Roman honorably served his country in the United States Army. He worked for several years in carpentry in the Chicago area with his father. Roman enjoyed taking his wife, Darlene, out to dinner and a movie.
On Sept. 13, 2014, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Darlene (Churchill) Miller-Dickt, who survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Stacy (Christy) Dickt, Shawn (Emily) Dickt and Stephanie Culp; one step son, Shawn Colston; three close grandchildren, Alexzandria (Butch Maglio) Churchill, Brendan Colston and Corbin Baum; six grandchildren, Alexandra, Sarah, Emily, Cora and Penelope Dickt and Dylan Colston; seven great-grandchildren, Natalie, Emily, Michael, Sophia, Mylez, Lilly and Levi; and close buddy, Lucas Bealor.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents; and his son, Shane Dickt.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his wife, Darlene Miller-Dickt.
